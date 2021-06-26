Lucknow University Admissions 2021: The interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website by June 30.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: This year, Lucknow University has decided to conduct an entrance exam for admission to Undergraduate courses. This decision was taken after the Centre cancelled CBSE class 12 board exams 2021, followed by CISCE and UP board to scrap the board exams. The entrance exam will give a fair chance to students to get admission in their preferred course, said an official. The interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website by June 30. The University will release the detailed schedule soon on its official website--lkouniv.ac.in.

Lucknow University UG Admission 2021: Application Form

The state university is going to conduct an entrance exam amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for Undergraduate programmes. The authorities have released the online application form and the last date to submit the form is June 30, 2021.

Here's how to fill application form?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University--lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Register yourself at the portal. After that, students will get login credentials via email and SMS

Step 3: Log in to the portal via credentials sent at your email and fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as passport size pic and signature

Step 5: Pay the fees and submit the form



Lucknow University UG Admission 2021: Application Form Fees

General and OBC category students enrolling for conventional programmes will have to pay Rs 800, whereas SC and ST category students will have to pay Rs 400.

General and OBC category students applying for UG Professional programmes will have to pay Rs 1000, whereas SC and ST category students will have to pay Rs 500.

Lucknow University UG Admission 2021: Entrance Exam Date

The state university has yet not released the exam date for the entrance test, however, they are expected to release a detailed schedule after the completion of the registration process.

Students are advised to keep checking the Lucknow University website or English Jagran for the latest updates on the Lucknow University UG Admission 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv