-
11:02 AM
Where to check UP Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet
upmsp.edu.in
-
10:34 AM
UP board exams 2023 barcodes on answer sheets
Students appearing for class 10 and 12 exams in 2023, will be given answer sheets having barcodes and monograms on them to prevent unfair means practices.
-
10:19 AM
UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Now, a page will be containing the date sheet link would open, it will be issued once declares the timetable.
Step 4: Click on the link and then the UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will open.
-
09:43 AM
Number of students registered in UP board exam 2023
Class 10: 31,16,458
Class 12: 27,50,871
-
09:30 AM
UP Board Pre Board Exam Dates
UPMSP has announced that pre-boards for Class 10 and 12 students will be from January 16 to 20.
-
09:26 AM
Practical exams will be conducted in 2 phases
Phase 1: From January 21 to 28, 2023 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions.
Phase 2: From January 29 to February 5, 2023 in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.
UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon; Check Practical Exam Dates
Ritesh Kumar
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 11:02 AM IST
UP Board Exam Date Sheet Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will release the date sheet for Classes 10, and 12 soon. The board has released pre-board exam dates and practical exam dates. The class 12 practical examination will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5, 2023. The Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. Over 58 lakh students await the release of UPMSP Class 10 and 12 date sheets. Once released, Candidates can check the UP board exam date sheet at-- upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards, and other details here.
09 January 2023