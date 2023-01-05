-
Class 10, 12 date sheets releasing soon
UPMSP will release the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 soon. Official confirmation of the release date of the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 is awaited.
Where to download UP Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet
upmsp.edu.in
LIVE BLOG
UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon
Ritesh Kumar
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 08:36 AM IST
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 soon. The theory exams are likely to be held in March or April, while the practical exams will be tentatively conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023. Over 58 lakh students await the release of UPMSP Class 10 and 12 date sheets. Once released, Candidates can check the UP board exam date sheet at-- upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards, and other details here.
05 January 2023