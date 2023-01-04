UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live News: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 soon. The theory exam are likely to be held in the month of March or April, while the practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively. Over 58 lakh students await the release of UPMSP Class 10 and 12 date sheets. Once released, Candidates can check the UP board exam date sheet at-- upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards and other details here.