UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon

-
10:46 AM
Number of students in UP Board exam
Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,28,318 while in class 12 registered students are 27,50,130.
-
10:22 AM
UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023
UPMSP has released the UP board class 10 syllabus 2022-23. Students can check their syllabus at upmsp.edu.in.
-
09:28 AM
UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2022-23
UPMSP has released the UP board class 12 syllabus 2022-23. Students can check their syllabus at upmsp.edu.in.
-
09:09 AM
UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Now, a page will be containing the date sheet link would open, it will be issued once declares the timetable
Step 4: Click on the link and then the UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will open
-
09:03 AM
Class 10, 12 date sheets releasing soon
UPMSP will release the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 soon. Official confirmation of the release date of the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 is awaited.
-
08:46 AM
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023
According to the reports, the UP board theory exams are likely to be held in March 2023, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be held from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively.
More In News
-
Kanjhawala Case: Accused In Car Enjoyed Murthal Trip, Drank Over 2 Bottles Of Liquor Before Delhi HorrorIndia
-
Russia Blames Illegal Use Of Mobile Phones By Its Soldiers After Ukraine Deadly Missile Strike That Killed 89World
-
Weather Updates: Mercury Drops To Season's Lowest In Delhi; UP, Haryana Witness Dense Fog; Trains, Flight DivertedIndia
-
India
-
World
-
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain Makes The BIGGEST Offers In The History Of The Show, Bids Rs 5 Crore | WatchEntertainment
-
Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
UP Board Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon
Ritesh Kumar
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:46 AM IST
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:46 AM IST
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live News: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 soon. The theory exam are likely to be held in the month of March or April, while the practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively. Over 58 lakh students await the release of UPMSP Class 10 and 12 date sheets. Once released, Candidates can check the UP board exam date sheet at-- upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards and other details here.
04 January 2023