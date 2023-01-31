Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply

-
01:49 PM
Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2023
The Indian Army has released a notification for vacancies of SSC JAG recruitment of Law Graduates for the grant of the short service commission in the Indian Army. Unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply for Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (Judge Advocate General Branch). Candidates can apply through joinindianarmy.nic.in till February 16.
-
12:34 PM
LIC ADO registration begins for 9394 posts
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) started the registration process for 9,394 vacant posts of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). The last date to submit the application form will be February 10. Interested candidates can apply through licindia.in.
-
11:58 AM
SBI CBO Result 2022
The State Bank of India (SBI) released the result of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) exam 2022. The SBI CBO exam was held on December 4, 2022. Candidates can download the result through sbi.co.in.
-
11:22 AM
UPSC Civil Services 2023 Notification
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2023 notification is expected to be released this week. The prelims registration will begin soon. Once released, candidates can registered through upsc.gov.in.
-
10:57 AM
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
Indian Post stated the application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). The last date to submit the application form will be February 16. A total of 40,889 vacant seats will be filled for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Interested candidates can apply through indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
More In News
-
India's GDP Growth To Slow Down To 6.5 pc In FY 2023-24 As Compared To 7 pc In Current Fiscal: Economic SurveyBusiness
-
'Fearless, Stable, Decisive': President Murmu Hails Modi Govt, Invokes Abrogation Of Article 370, Surgical StrikeIndia
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Leaving Karan Johar's House With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Blushes While Waving At Paps; WatchEntertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply
Ritesh Kumar
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 01:49 PM IST
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 01:49 PM IST
LIVE Sarkari Naukri Results 2023 Latest Updates: Several government exam notifications will be released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Here you can find the latest updates on State and Central Government Jobs, Railway, Banks, SSC, PSU Jobs, Defence Jobs, Army, Air Force, Navy, etc. Along with the job notification, the last date of the application form, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and how to apply are also provided here. Check the Latest updates on government jobs below.
31 January 2023