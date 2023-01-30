Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply

30 January 2023
11:47 AM
UPSC Civil Services 2023 Notification
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2023 notification is expected to be released this week. The prelims registration will begin soon. Once released, candidates can registered through upsc.gov.in.
11:16 AM
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
Indian Post stated the application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). The last date to submit the application form will be February 16. A total of 40,889 vacant seats will be filled for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Interested candidates can apply through indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.