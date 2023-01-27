-
10:58 AM
LIC ADO registration begins for 9394 posts
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) started the registration process for 9,394 vacant posts of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). The last date to submit the application form will be February 10. Interested candidates can apply through licindia.in.
-
10:21 AM
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of constable. With this recruitment drive, the UP police department aims to fill 37,000 vacant posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply through uppbpb.gov.in.
-
10:04 AM
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins for 7483 posts
Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission will start the registration process for OSSSC Nursing Officer posts on January 27, 2023. The last date to apply for the posts will be February 17, 2023. Candidates can apply through osssc.gov.in.
LIVE BLOG
Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply
Ritesh Kumar
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 10:58 AM IST
LIVE Sarkari Naukri Results 2023 Latest Updates: Several government exam notifications will be released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Here you can find the latest updates on State and Central Government Jobs, Railway, Banks, SSC, PSU Jobs, Defence Jobs, Army, Air Force, Navy, etc. Along with the job notification, the last date of the application form, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and how to apply are also provided here. Check the Latest updates on government jobs below.
27 January 2023