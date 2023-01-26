Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply

26 January 2023
10:33 AM
LIC ADO registration begins for 9394 posts
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) started the registration process for 9,394 vacant posts of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). The last date to submit the application form will be February 10. Interested candidates can apply through licindia.in.
10:23 AM
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of constable. With this recruitment drive, the UP police department aims to fill 37,000 vacant posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply through uppbpb.gov.in.