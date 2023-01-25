-
12:47 PM
BRO Recruitment 2023
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is inviting applications for various posts. Through this recruitment drive, 567 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can apply through bro.gov.in. The Last date to apply will be February 13.
-
11:45 AM
APSCHE Exam Calendar 2023
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently released the exam date for all common entrance tests (CET) 2023. Candidates who want to appear in the test can check the exam schedule through apsche.ap.gov.in.
-
11:29 AM
LIC ADO registration begins for 9394 posts
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) started the registration process for 9,394 vacant posts of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). The last date to submit the application form will be February 10. Interested candidates can apply through licindia.in.
-
10:48 AM
BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card And Exam Date
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that it will release the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card on January 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted on February 12. Once released candidates can check their admit card through bpsc.bih.nic.in.
-
10:34 AM
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of constable. With this recruitment drive, the UP police department aims to fill 37,000 vacant posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply through uppbpb.gov.in.
Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply
Ritesh Kumar
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 12:47 PM IST
LIVE Sarkari Naukri Results 2023 Latest Updates: Several government exam notifications will be released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Here you can find the latest updates on State and Central Government Jobs, Railway, Banks, SSC, PSU Jobs, Defence Jobs, Army, Air Force, Navy, etc. Along with the job notification, the last date of the application form, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and how to apply are also provided here. Check the Latest updates on government jobs below.
25 January 2023