12:14 PM
TSPSC Recruitment 2023
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will start the registration process for 1,365 vacant posts for Group III vacancies from tomorrow (January 24). The last date to submit the application form will be February 23. Candidates can apply through tspsc.gov.in.
11:03 AM
BRO Recruitment 2023
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is inviting applications for various posts. Through this recruitment drive, 567 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can apply through bro.gov.in. The Last date to apply will be February 13.
10:35 AM
BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card And Exam Date
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that it will release the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card on January 28, 2023. The exam will be conducted on February 12. Once released candidates can check their admit card through bpsc.bih.nic.in.
10:26 AM
LIC ADO registration begins for 9394 posts
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) started the registration process for 9,394 vacant posts of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). The last date to submit the application form will be February 10. Interested candidates can apply through licindia.in.
LIVE BLOG
Sarkari Naukri 2023 Live: Know Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply
Ritesh Kumar
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 12:14 PM IST
LIVE Sarkari Naukri Results 2023 Latest Updates: Several government exam notifications will be released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Here you can find the latest updates on State and Central Government Jobs, Railway, Banks, SSC, PSU Jobs, Defence Jobs, Army, Air Force, Navy, etc. Along with the job notification, the last date of the application form, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and how to apply are also provided here. Check the Latest updates on government jobs below.
24 January 2023