Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: 'Never Opt For Shortcuts In Life, Focus On Ourselves', PM Modi On Cheating

11:56 AM

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: Students should balance hard work and smart work to excel in life

"Students should balance hard work and smart work to excel in life. The story of 'Thirsty crow' is a classic example how to do hard work smartly. Students should learn from this story. It is important to first understand and analyze the work and then seek our smart ways to do the work with all strength and dedication," Modi said to students.