Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: 'Never Opt For Shortcuts In Life, Focus On Ourselves', PM Modi On Cheating

12:01 PM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: PM speaks on the issue of 'cheating' in examinations
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the issue of 'cheating' in examinations during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 pic.twitter.com/5rsqxph6gJ— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023
11:56 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: Students should balance hard work and smart work to excel in life
"Students should balance hard work and smart work to excel in life. The story of 'Thirsty crow' is a classic example how to do hard work smartly. Students should learn from this story. It is important to first understand and analyze the work and then seek our smart ways to do the work with all strength and dedication," Modi said to students.
11:52 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: PM tells about exam efforts
The students who put in lots of effort during examinations: I am assuring you your efforts will never go to waste: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
11:45 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: PM Modi tells about exam malpractices
Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
11:42 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: PM tells parents not to pressurise their children
I urge the parents not to pressurise their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
11:37 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live
Every year students from across the country write to me seeking advice. It's a very inspiring and enriching experience for me: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi
11:36 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: PM Tells Students trick to learn time management
Have you ever observed your mother's time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well: PM Modi to students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
11:34 AM
PM Modi's interaction with students, teachers and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi
#WATCH | PM Modi's interaction with students, teachers and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi pic.twitter.com/M9VMWuXS2C— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023
11:32 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha Live
If a family's expectations from its children are due to societal pressure then it's a problem...We are in politics where huge pressure is created for victory. You must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused: PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
11:25 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live
11:18 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha
Prime Minster Narendra Modi has started interction with the students question
11:13 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
Prime Minster Narendra Modi has started his speech on Pariksha Pe Charcha.
11:09 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: Watch Here
11:02 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Over 38 lakh participant registered this year
Over 38 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha this year. The registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year.
10:54 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha
The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event will start shortly.
10:52 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi arrives at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium
PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
10:48 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Today At 11 AM
The sixth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction is scheduled for today at Talkatora Indoor stadium, Delhi. PPC will be began shortly.
10:39 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Where to watch online?
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held in offline mode at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi today from 11 am onwards. To watch the event live, one can go to the Twitter handles of the education ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prasar Bharati News Services. The event will be broadcast live across social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube by Education Ministry and on the official website at education.gov.in.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: 'Never Opt For Shortcuts In Life, Focus On Ourselves', PM Modi On Cheating
Ritesh Kumar
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 12:08 PM IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Latest Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers, and parents during 'Pariksha Par Charcha' programme today at 11 AM. Over 38 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha this year. Ahead of their Board Exam 2023 season, the Prime Minister will be addressing the concerns raised by students, parents, and teachers regarding exam stress and its management. Keep checking Jagran English for all the latest updates on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.
27 January 2023