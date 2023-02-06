JEE Mains Result 2023 Live Updates: January Session Result Likely To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details

11:11 AM

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link final provisional answer keys Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech.

Step 3: Now the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key and keep a copy for future reference.