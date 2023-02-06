LIVE BLOG

JEE Mains Result 2023 Live Updates: January Session Result Likely To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details

Ritesh Kumar
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 11:42 AM IST
JEE Mains 2023 Result Latest News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam soon. Recently, NTA released the final provisional answer key. Once released candidates can download the result at– jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main exam was conducted between January 24 to February 01, 2023. According to the NTA data, over 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the paper 1 exam which is for BE/BTech course while over 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for paper 2 which is for BArch/BPlanning courses. Follow all the latest updates here.

06 February 2023

  • 11:42 AM

    JEE Main 2023 Result: Where To Check

    jeemain.nta.nic.in. 2023

    nta.ac.in 2023

  • 11:33 AM

    JEE Main 2023: Top NITs as per NIRF

    NIT Trichy (NITT)

    NIT Karnataka (NITK)

    NIT Rourkela (NITRKL)

    NIT Warangal (NITW)

    NIT Calicut (NITC)

    NIT Nagpur (VNIT)

    NIT Durgapur (NITDGP)

    NIT Silchar (NITS)

    MNIT Jaipur (MNIT)

    NIT Allahabad (MNNIT)

  • 11:29 AM

    JEE Main Results 2023

    NTA is yet to announce the JEE Main session 1 result. The NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key, recorded responses and question paper on the official website. 

  • 11:22 AM

    JEE Main Result 2023: JEE Main Session 2 Registrations

    NTA will begin the JEE Mains Session 2 registrations tomorrow onwards, on February 07, 2023. 

  • 11:11 AM

    JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key: Here’s How To Check

    Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Step 2: Click on the link final provisional answer keys Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech.

    Step 3: Now the answer key will appear on the screen.

    Step 4: Download the answer key and keep a copy for future reference.

  • 11:08 AM

    JEE Main Result 2023 Soon

    NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main results soon at  jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • 11:05 AM

    JEE Main 2023: Answer Key

    NTA released the Final Answer Key for JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam. The provisional answer key was released earlier. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

