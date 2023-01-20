JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Admit Cards Likely To Be Release Today; Here's How To Check

12:10 PM

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.