JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Admit Cards Likely To Be Release Today; Here's How To Check

Ritesh Kumar
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 02:18 PM IST
Live JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Latest News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for JEE Main 2023 session 1 today (January 20). The exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. NTA has recently activated the two links for the advance exam city intimation slip for JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023. Candidates can check their exam city from both the links on the official website. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main admit card at– jeemain.nta.nic. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding admit cards, exam dates, and other details here.

20 January 2023

  • 02:18 PM

    JEE Mains admit card release date

    NTA has not announced any official confirmation date of releasing the admit card. The entrance exam will commence on January 24 and admit cards will be released before that.

  • 01:29 PM

    JEE main admit card where to check

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • 01:04 PM

    Helpline Number

     if anyone faces difficulty in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or admit card for January session 1 then aspirants can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

  • 12:28 PM

    Two links activated for JEE Main session 1 exam city intimation slip

    NTA has activated two links for advance exam city intimation for Session 1 Exam. Candidates can check their exam city from both the links on the official website.

     

  • 12:10 PM

    JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

    Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Step 2: Click on the link “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” on the homepage.

    Step 3: Now candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

    Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

  • 12:02 PM

    JEE Main Exam Dates

    JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and January 28 (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

  • 11:56 AM

    JEE Main Exam city

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be conducted in various centres located in 290 cities across the country and in 25 cities outside India.

