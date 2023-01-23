Govt Jobs 2023 Live: Know The Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply

01:37 PM

BRO Recruitment 2023

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is inviting applications for various posts. Through this recruitment drive, 567 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can apply through bro.gov.in. The Last date to apply will be February 13.

Important Dates

BRO Recruitment 2023 Notification Release Date– January 2

Closing date for receipt of application– February 13

Last date for making fee payment (Offline)-- February 13

Last date for making fee payment (Online)-- February 13

Admit Card for BRO Paper-1 (Written Test)-- To be notified

BRO Paper-I Exam Date– To be notified