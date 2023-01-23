Govt Jobs 2023 Live: Know The Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply

-
BRO Recruitment 2023
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is inviting applications for various posts. Through this recruitment drive, 567 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can apply through bro.gov.in. The Last date to apply will be February 13.
Important Dates
BRO Recruitment 2023 Notification Release Date– January 2
Closing date for receipt of application– February 13
Last date for making fee payment (Offline)-- February 13
Last date for making fee payment (Online)-- February 13
Admit Card for BRO Paper-1 (Written Test)-- To be notified
BRO Paper-I Exam Date– To be notified
KVS Recruitment For Primary Teacher, Principal, Officer And Other Posts
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday released the exam dates for Primary Teacher, Principal, Officer, and other posts. The exam will commence on February 7.
RRB NTPC Level 3 Result Released
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the result and cut-off marks for the non-technical popular category (NTPC) Level 3 exam. who have qualified for RRB NTPC Level 3 exam will have to appear for document verification (DV). At RRB Chandigarh, the cut-off score for unreserved candidates are 90.66667, while for the SC category candidates the cut-off are 79.33333, 78 for ST category students, for OBC category candidates the cut-off are 86.66667 and for EWS candidates the cut-off are 85.66667. Candidates must note that they should check the websites of their respective RRBs as cut-offs could be different.
LIC ADO registration begins for 9394 posts
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) started the registration process for 9,394 vacant posts of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). The last date to submit the application form will be February 10. Interested candidates can apply through licindia.in. The selection will be made on the basis of online tests. Candidates who will qualify for the online examination have to appear in the interview process and after that, the pre-recruitment Medical examination will be conducted.
LIVE BLOG
Govt Jobs 2023 Live: Know The Latest Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details; Here’s How To Apply
Ritesh Kumar
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 01:37 PM IST
Several government exam notifications will be released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Here you can find the latest updates on State and Central Government Jobs, Railway, Banks, SSC, PSU Jobs, Defence Jobs, Army, Air Force, Navy, etc. Along with the job notification, the last date of the application form, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and how to apply are also provided here. Check the Latest updates on government jobs below.
