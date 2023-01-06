-
09:41 AM
Noida Schools
Noida schools will remain close for classes 1 to 8 till January 14. The district administration has also ordered schools to begin classes for 9th to 12th at 10 am.
-
09:15 AM
School will be closed in January
January 1 – Sunday
January 8 – Sunday
January 14 – Makar Sankranti
January 15 – Sunday
January 22 – Sunday
January 26 – Republic Day
January 29 – Sunday
-
08:56 AM
Delhi Schools
All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).
-
08:50 AM
Agra, Uttar Pradesh Schools
Authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges up to class 12 in Agra district till January 7.
-
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 09:41 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.
06 January 2023