LIVE BLOG

School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List

Ritesh Kumar
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 11:01 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List

School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.

09 January 2023

  • 11:01 AM

    Jharkhand Schools

    School holiday has been extended till January 14, 2023 for Classes KG to 5.

  • 10:30 AM

    School will be closed in January

    January 1 – Sunday 

    January 8 – Sunday 

    January 14 – Makar Sankranti 

    January 15 – Sunday 

    January 22 – Sunday 

    January 26 – Republic Day 

    January 29 – Sunday

  • 10:12 AM

    Haryana Schools

    All government and private schools will remain closed till January 15, 2023. However, the schools will remain open for classes 10 and 12 from 10 am to 2 pm in the wake of the Board examinations.

  • 09:41 AM

    Jaipur Rajasthan Schools

    The government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8.

  • 09:07 AM

    Noida Schools

    Schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 14. The district administration has also ordered schools to begin classes for 9th to 12th at 10 am

  • 08:48 AM

    Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Schools

    Due to cold wave in Lucknow district, all the schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from 9 to 14 January.

  • 08:44 AM

    Delhi Schools

    The private schools in Delhi have extended winter vacation till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.