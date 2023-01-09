-
11:01 AM
Jharkhand Schools
School holiday has been extended till January 14, 2023 for Classes KG to 5.
-
10:30 AM
School will be closed in January
January 1 – Sunday
January 8 – Sunday
January 14 – Makar Sankranti
January 15 – Sunday
January 22 – Sunday
January 26 – Republic Day
January 29 – Sunday
-
10:12 AM
Haryana Schools
All government and private schools will remain closed till January 15, 2023. However, the schools will remain open for classes 10 and 12 from 10 am to 2 pm in the wake of the Board examinations.
-
09:41 AM
Jaipur Rajasthan Schools
The government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8.
-
09:07 AM
Noida Schools
Schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 14. The district administration has also ordered schools to begin classes for 9th to 12th at 10 am
-
08:48 AM
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Schools
Due to cold wave in Lucknow district, all the schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from 9 to 14 January.
-
08:44 AM
Delhi Schools
The private schools in Delhi have extended winter vacation till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave
LIVE BLOG
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List
Ritesh Kumar
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 11:01 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.
09 January 2023