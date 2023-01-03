LIVE BLOG

School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List

Ritesh Kumar
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 08:58 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List

School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: The new year brings new happiness, goals, achievements, and many inspirations to your life. However, as a massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.

03 January 2023

  • 08:58 AM

    Hathras, Uttar Pradesh

    The Hathras district administration in Uttar Pradesh declared school holidays for classes from Nursey to Class 12. The schools will remain closed from January 3 to 10.

  • 08:30 AM

    Delhi Schools

    All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE). 

  • 08:21 AM

    Rajasthan Schools

    Rajasthan schools are closed till January 5, 2023 and will reopen from January 6, 2023.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.