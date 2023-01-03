-
08:58 AM
Hathras, Uttar Pradesh
The Hathras district administration in Uttar Pradesh declared school holidays for classes from Nursey to Class 12. The schools will remain closed from January 3 to 10.
08:30 AM
Delhi Schools
All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).
08:21 AM
Rajasthan Schools
Rajasthan schools are closed till January 5, 2023 and will reopen from January 6, 2023.
LIVE BLOG
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List
Ritesh Kumar
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 08:58 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: The new year brings new happiness, goals, achievements, and many inspirations to your life. However, as a massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.
03 January 2023