10:55 AM
Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Schools
The Gorakhpur DM also on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold.
10:35 AM
Patna, Bihar schools
Due to cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from January 2 to January 7, 2023.
10:20 AM
Delhi Schools
All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).
10:12 AM
Punjab Schools
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, 2023, due to foggy weather.
10:06 AM
Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh
District Magistrate (DM)on Sunday issued an order extending holidays for students of classes 1 to 12 of all recognized schools in the district till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave and excessive fog.
10:01 AM
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
In view of severe cold conditions in Uttar Pradesh, all recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am to 2 pm from today till January 10 for classes 1 to 8.
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List
Ritesh Kumar
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 10:55 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: The new year brings new happiness, goals, achievements, and many inspirations to your life. However, as a massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.
02 January 2023