10:54 AM
Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh schools
Winter holidays for students of class 1 to 12 of all recognized schools till today.
10:21 AM
Haryana schools
In Haryana winter break in all schools has been extended till class 8. The schools will now reopen on January 9.
09:57 AM
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Schools in Lucknow are closed till January 7 for all classes.
09:21 AM
List of Holiday In January 2023
14 January - Makar Sankranti
14 January - Lohri
15 January - Pongal
22 January- Lunar New Year
26 January - Republic Day
09:19 AM
Noida, Uttar Pradesh Schools
Noida schools are closed till Class 8 and the timings for Classes 9 to 12 have been changed to 10 am to 2 pm.
09:08 AM
Punjab Schools
Punjab state schools will now remain closed till January 8 as the government has extended the winter vacations.
09:14 AM
Jharkhand Schools
Schools will remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 5 till January 8, 2023.
08:19 AM
Delhi Schools
All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).
-
LIVE BLOG
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List
Ritesh Kumar
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:54 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.
04 January 2023