School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days Due To Extremely Cold Weather; Check State Wise List

Ritesh Kumar
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 10:54 AM IST
School Winter Vacation 2023 Live Updates: Massive cold wave has gripped various parts of India, schools have been closed in many states. In this chilly winter situation, children and the elderly are most likely to be affected by the cold. Several states across the country have declared winter vacations and changed the timing of the schools. Here is a state-wise list of winter holidays and revised school timings.

04 January 2023

  • 10:54 AM

    Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh schools

    Winter holidays for students of class 1 to 12 of all recognized schools till today. 

  • 10:21 AM

    Haryana schools

    In Haryana winter break in all schools has been extended till class 8. The schools will now reopen on January 9.

  • 09:57 AM

    Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

    Schools in Lucknow are closed till January 7 for all classes.

  • 09:21 AM

    List of Holiday In January 2023

    14 January - Makar Sankranti
    14 January - Lohri
    15 January - Pongal
    22 January- Lunar New Year
    26 January - Republic Day

  • 09:19 AM

    Noida, Uttar Pradesh Schools

    Noida schools are closed till Class 8 and the timings for Classes 9 to 12 have been changed to 10 am to 2 pm.

  • 09:08 AM

    Punjab Schools

    Punjab state schools will now remain closed till January 8 as the government has extended the winter vacations.

  • 09:14 AM

    Jharkhand Schools

    Schools will remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 5 till January 8, 2023.

  • 08:19 AM

    Delhi Schools

    All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE). 

