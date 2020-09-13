The union minister took to Twitter to extend his wishes and said that like the JEE exams, students appearing for NEET will also follow COVID guidelines

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ahead of the crucial NEET exam, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wished luck to the medical entrance exam aspirants and expressed confidence that they will adhere to the COVID guidelines issued by the authorities.

The union minister took to Twitter to extend his wishes and said that like the JEE exams, students appearing for NEET will also follow guidelines put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Today, I extend my best wishes to all the candidates who are appearing in the NEET examination. I am confident that even in NEET exam, students will follow the Corona guidelines like all the JEE candidates and take the exam with full patience, self-control and confidence," he said.

Mr Pokhriyal also thanked all the state governments for making arrangements in line with the health guidelines issued by the centre.

"All the State Governments have made concrete arrangements with proper arrangements in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the Government of India and thank all the states for this. #NEET My best wishes to all," he tweeted this morning.

Around 16 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams that will be conducted in more than 3,500 exam centers on 13 September. Several objections were raised over the National Testing Agency’s move to conduct the exam amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of holding the exams. "Life cannot be stopped and the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy," the apex court said in its ruling last month.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha