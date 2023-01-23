LIC Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 9394 Posts At licindia.in; Here’s How To Apply

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) started the registration process for 9,394 vacant posts of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). The last date to submit the application form will be February 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at– licindia.in.

The LIC ADO selection will be made on the basis of online tests. Candidates who will qualify for the online examination have to appear in the interview process and after that, the pre-recruitment Medical examination will be conducted.

The application fee will be Rs 750 for other than SC and ST candidates and for SC and ST candidates the application fee will be Rs 100. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, Internet Banking, IMPS, and Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years.

LIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 21, 2023

Closing date of application: February 10, 2023

Download of call letter: March 4, 2023

Date of Preliminary exam: March 12, 2023

Date of main exam: April 8, 2023

LIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts