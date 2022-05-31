Kolkata | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC declared the results of the Civil Services Exam 2021 on Monday- May 30th. This year, for the first time ever, top 3 positions have been secured by women. Among them, at All India Rank 2 is Ankita Agarwal who become UPSC Topper 2021 from Kolkata in her third attempt.

Ankita gave her first attempt at UPSC in the year 2019 and secured the 239th AIR, but decided she wanted more then she attempted her second one in 2020 after leaving a corporate job and now in 2021 she worked a lot harder toward joining the Indian Administrative Services that she left social media and deleted all her social accounts.

Ankita who hails from Kolkata has completed Economics Hons from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University in 2017. After that, she worked for Dalberg (a Consultancy firm) for 1 year and covered countries like Bangladesh. Then in 2018, she started preparing for UPSC CSE Exam.

Ankita after securing AIR 2 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 revealed her secret to her smashing success and said she kept a balance while preparing for the exams. She is an interview with ANI said, "This is my third attempt; on my first attempt, there was less time so I couldn't cover much. On my second attempt, there was a lack of my diligence, but I thankfully bridged it in my third attempt. I've left all social media platforms as they're very distracting."

She also spoke about her intent while preparing for the exams and said, "More than strategy, I think if someone wants to be a civil servant, they should be very clear about their motivation as only that will push you on difficult days. Consistency is key."

As per ANI, Agarwal will be posted in West Bengal. Ankita after resuming the services would like to work on issues of poverty and unemployment among others. "The issues of poverty, unemployment, climate change, etcetera, prevalent in other countries, are across the table everywhere. I'd like to work on them," said Ankita Agarwal, AIR 2 in #UPSC, on being asked about the issues she'd like to work on after getting posted in West Bengal," she said.

Meanwhile, apart from Ankita Agarwal, JNU and DU alumnus Shruti Sharma and Gamini Singla were among the top 3 on UPSC Civil services Exam.

Posted By: Ashita Singh