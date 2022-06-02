New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate, NEET PG 2022 Results were declared on Wednesday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences in Record 10 days. 23-year-old, Dr Shagun Batra topped the NEET PG 2022 in her first attempt. Dr Shagun Batra hails from Delhi and has done MBBS from the Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi.

She is the first doctor in her family. Her father works in the IT sector and her mother is a homemaker. Interestingly, this may be Batra's first NEET attempt but she has been a record holder. Dr Shagun Batra, from her school days, has aced all her exams and she even emerged topper in her XIIth board examinations and continued the streak by being a gold medallist in her MBBS course in 2016, as reported by several media portals.

Shagun claimed that she hadn’t expected to become the NEET topper as well. This was her first time appearing for a postgraduate competitive exam.

“I come from a non-doctor family and being the first-ever doctor, I feel remarkable. I had no plans to proceed in the medical field and it was a last moment decision," Dr Batra told Careers360.

Dr Batra recently concluded her internship and she had started her NEET PG preparations in the 3rd year of her MBBS studies.

On her NEET Preparations, Dr Batra said for her pre-final and final-year subjects, she used to practise MCQs. She also had notes for all 19 subjects. She concentrated on self-study and did good exam practices such as sleeping well before the exam, taking a good breakfast, and reaching the exam centre on time. Dr Batra even ignored social media and use the internet for her studies.

She also believes that exams are important but it does not define our life. “Most importantly, it’s just an exam, don't be discouraged if the results don't meet your expectations. Keep in mind that your rank does not define who you are," she told the news portal.

Posted By: Ashita Singh