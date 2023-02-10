OPEN IN APP

    KVS TGT 2023 Admit Card Released At kvsangathan.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

    KVS TGT 2023 Admit Card: KVS released the admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Candidates can download the admit card at kvsangathan.nic.in.

    By Ritesh Kumar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 03:53 PM (IST)
    Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday released the admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). The exam will be conducted from February 12 to 14. Candidates can download the admit card at– kvsangathan.nic.in.

    The KVS TGT exams will be conducted from February 12 to 14. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Earlier the city slip was released on the official website.

    The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000 plus vacant seats for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT (Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator.

    KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam: Important Dates

    February 7– Assistant Commissioner

    February 8– Principal

    February 9– Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)

    February 12 to 14– TGT

    February 16 to 20– PGT

    February 20– Finance Officer, AE(Civil) and
    Hindi Translator

    February 21 to 28– PRT

    March 1 to 5– Jr Secretariat Assistant

    March 5– Stenographer Gr- II

    March 6– Librarian, Assistant Section

    KVS TGT 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

    Step 1: Go to the official website– kvsangathan.nic.in.

    Step 2: Click on the link to download admit card for the post of TGT under ‘Announcements’ section.

    Step 3: Now fill in the application number and date of birth then submit.

    Step 4: The KVS TGT admit card will appear on the screen.

    Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

