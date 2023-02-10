KVS TGT 2023 Admit Card Released At kvsangathan.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 03:53 PM (IST)
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday released the admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). The exam will be conducted from February 12 to 14. Candidates can download the admit card at– kvsangathan.nic.in.
The KVS TGT exams will be conducted from February 12 to 14. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Earlier the city slip was released on the official website.
The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000 plus vacant seats for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT (Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator.
KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam: Important Dates
February 7– Assistant Commissioner
February 8– Principal
February 9– Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)
February 12 to 14– TGT
February 16 to 20– PGT
February 20– Finance Officer, AE(Civil) and
Hindi Translator
February 21 to 28– PRT
March 1 to 5– Jr Secretariat Assistant
March 5– Stenographer Gr- II
March 6– Librarian, Assistant Section
KVS TGT 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website– kvsangathan.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link to download admit card for the post of TGT under ‘Announcements’ section.
Step 3: Now fill in the application number and date of birth then submit.
Step 4: The KVS TGT admit card will appear on the screen.
Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.