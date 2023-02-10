KVS TGT 2023 Admit Card Released At kvsangathan.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday released the admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). The exam will be conducted from February 12 to 14. Candidates can download the admit card at– kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS TGT exams will be conducted from February 12 to 14. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Earlier the city slip was released on the official website.

The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000 plus vacant seats for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT (Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator.

KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam: Important Dates

February 7– Assistant Commissioner

February 8– Principal

February 9– Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)

February 12 to 14– TGT

February 16 to 20– PGT

February 20– Finance Officer, AE(Civil) and

Hindi Translator

February 21 to 28– PRT

March 1 to 5– Jr Secretariat Assistant

March 5– Stenographer Gr- II

March 6– Librarian, Assistant Section

KVS TGT 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download admit card for the post of TGT under ‘Announcements’ section.

Step 3: Now fill in the application number and date of birth then submit.

Step 4: The KVS TGT admit card will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.