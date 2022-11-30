KVS Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For PRT, TGT, PGT Vacancies; Check Salary Details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the notification for the recruitment of 13,404 various vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in different KV schools across India. The registration process will start on December 5 and will end on December 26. The exam will be held in a computer-based test. KVS is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is a recruitment body to conduct the various teaching & non-teaching exam in all the KVS schools across the nation. Candidates can apply at-- kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS recruitment 2022 registration to fill the vacant position including Teaching Posts, PRT, TGT, PGT, Assistant principal, Non-teaching posts, Librarian, Finance officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator and Stenographer Grade-II.

The selection process of KVS recruitment 2022 includes a written exam which will be conducted through computer-based tests, skill tests, interview process, document verification and a Medical examination. The registration fee for the General, OBC and EWS candidates will be Rs 1000 while SC, ST, and PwD candidates will not have to pay any registration fee. The payment will be in online mode.

Candidates must note that for KVS, TGT and PRT posts candidates have to qualify CTET exam to appear in the KVS examination. The exam will be conducted in two phases. There will be no negative marking in the KVS exam.

The salary structure of various teaching posts may vary according to their posts. According to the official Notification, the salary structure of the following posts are:

Principal– Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200

Vice Principal– Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)-- Rs 47,600 to 1,51,100

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)-- Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400

Librarian– Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400

Assistant (Group-B)-- Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400

Primary Teacher / Primary Teacher (MUSIC)-- Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400