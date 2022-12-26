KVS Recruitment 2022: Last Date To Apply For Various Teaching Posts Today; Register At kvssangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) registration is ongoing and today is the last date. The registration process was started on December 5. Through this recruitment process, KVS aims to fill over 13,404 vacant seats for TGT, PGT, PRT and other teaching and non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can register at– kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS recruitment 2022 registration to fill the vacant position including Teaching Posts, PRT, TGT, PGT, Assistant principal, Non-teaching posts, Librarian, Finance officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator and Stenographer Grade-II.

The selection process of KVS recruitment 2022 includes a written exam which will be conducted through computer-based tests, skill tests, interview process, document verification and a medical examination. The registration fee for the General, OBC and EWS candidates will be Rs 1,000 while SC, ST and PwD candidates will not have to pay any registration fee. The payment will be in online mode.

Candidates must note that for KVS, TGT and PRT posts, candidates have to qualify CTET exam to appear in the KVS examination. The exam will be conducted in two phases. There will be no negative marking in the KVS exam.

The salary structure of various teaching posts may vary according to their posts. According to the official Notification, the salary structure of the following posts are:

Principal– Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200

Vice Principal– Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)-- Rs 47,600 to 1,51,100

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)-- Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400

Librarian– Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400

Assistant (Group-B)-- Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400

Primary Teacher / Primary Teacher (MUSIC)-- Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400

KVS Recruitment 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment and then further select LDCE Exam Candidates should select the vacancy they want to apply on the homepage

Step 3: Now, fill out the form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the application fee and submit it