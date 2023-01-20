KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Released For Primary Teacher, Principal, Officer And Other Posts; Check Full Schedule

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday released the exam dates for Primary Teacher, Principal, Officer, and other posts. The exam will commence on February 7. Candidates can check the exam date at– kvsangathan.nic.in.

According to the notification, the exam will be conducted on computer-based test from February 7 to March 6, 2023. The Assistant Commissioner exam will be held on February 7, the Principal post exam will be conducted on February 8 while finance officer exam will be held on February 20.

The KVS Recruitment admit card will be released soon on the official website. The recruitment drive will fill up 6,990 vacant posts in the organisation. The last date to register for the posts was till January 2, 2023.

KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam: Important Dates

February 7– Assistant Commissioner

February 8– Principal

February 9– Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)

February 12 to 14– TGT

February 16 to 20– PGT

February 20– Finance Officer, AE(Civil) and

Hindi Translator

February 21 to 28– PRT

March 1 to 5– Jr Secretariat Assistant

March 5– Stenographer Gr- II

March 6– Librarian, Assistant Section

Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistar