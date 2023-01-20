KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Released For Primary Teacher, Principal, Officer And Other Posts; Check Full Schedule

Updated: Fri, 20 Jan 2023 01:09 PM IST
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday released the exam dates for Primary Teacher, Principal, Officer, and other posts. The exam will commence on February 7. Candidates can check the exam date at– kvsangathan.nic.in.
According to the notification, the exam will be conducted on computer-based test from February 7 to March 6, 2023. The Assistant Commissioner exam will be held on February 7, the Principal post exam will be conducted on February 8 while finance officer exam will be held on February 20.
The KVS Recruitment admit card will be released soon on the official website. The recruitment drive will fill up 6,990 vacant posts in the organisation. The last date to register for the posts was till January 2, 2023.
KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam: Important Dates
February 7– Assistant Commissioner
February 8– Principal
February 9– Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)
February 12 to 14– TGT
February 16 to 20– PGT
February 20– Finance Officer, AE(Civil) and
Hindi Translator
February 21 to 28– PRT
March 1 to 5– Jr Secretariat Assistant
March 5– Stenographer Gr- II
March 6– Librarian, Assistant Section
Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistar