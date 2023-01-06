KVS Recruitment 2022: Correction Window Opens Today At kvssangathan.nic.in; Check Details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be opening the correction window for KVS Recruitment 2022 today (January 6). The last date to make changes to the application form will be January 8. This recruitment drive will fill up 6,990 vacant posts for various officers cadres, teaching, and non-teaching posts. candidates can make changes in the application form at– kvssangathan.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the correction window will be made available from 2 pm today, January 6, 2023. The last date to make changes to the application form will be January 8, 2023, till 11:59 pm. Candidates must note that they can correct all of their fields apart from Application Number, Mobile Number, and Email Address. And no corrections will be allowed or entertained by KVS after the correction window closes on January 8, 2023.

“Any candidate who need to correct his/her application form may do so in the above time-line by logging into the designated recruitment portal using their credentials already available with them,” reads the official notice.

In case a candidate changes their social category, KVS will not provide a refund/ payback to any candidate, despite having an exemption. However, candidates may be required to pay an additional fee in case their corrected social category is not exempted from payment of fee. The last date to apply for the posts was till January 2, 2023.