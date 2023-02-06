KVS Admit Card 2023 Released For PRT, Asst Commissioner, Principal At kvssangathan.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Monday released the admit card for the post of PRT (Music), Assistant Commissioner, Principal, and Vice Principal. Candidates can download the admit card at– kvssangathan.nic.in.

The Assistant Commissioner examination will be conducted on February 7 and the examination for the post of commissioner will be held on February 8. While the exam for the post of Vice Principal and PRT Music will be conducted on February 9. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by entering the details such as their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Earlier, KVS released the pre-admit card or the exam city slip for the CBT Exam on January 31, 2023. Candidates are advised to carry the admit card on the day of the examination.

KVS Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link admit card for the post of Asstt. Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal and PRT (Music) - Direct Rectt 2022.

Step 3: Now enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Download admit card and check all the details carefully.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.