KVS Admit Card 2023 For TGT, PGT And Hindi Translator Posts Released At kvsangathan.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Tuesday released the admit card for TGT, PGT, and Hindi Translator posts. The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam will be held from February 16 to 20 and the Hindi Translator exam will be conducted on February 20. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card at– kvsangathan.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam will be conducted from February 12 to 14. The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam will be held from February 16 to 20. While for the Hindi Translator exam will be conducted on February 20, 2023. The exam city slip was released last week of this month.

The KVS recruitment drive will fill up 6990 vacant posts of TGT, PGT, and other posts in the organisation. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regarding the exams.

KVS Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Click here to download admit card for the post of TGT, PGT & HINDI TRANSLATOR - Direct Rectt 2022'

Step 3: Now, click here to download admit card for the post of PGT’ or ‘Click here to download admit card for the post of HINDI TRANSLATOR’

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download and print out the KVS TGT Admit Card, KVS PGT Admit Card and KVS Hindi Translator Admit Card