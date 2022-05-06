New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the second merit list for admission to Class 1 on May 6. Once released, the list will be available on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya (kvsangathan.nic.in). While the first list was released on May 3, the third list is expected to be released on May 10.

Here's a look at how parents can download the merit list.

1. Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "KVS Admissions 2022 First Merit list"

3. Select your state and KV branch

4. View the list and search for your name

5. Download the list and save it for admission purposes

Documents required for admission

For admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas, the following documents will be required: A birth certificate as a proof of age certificate, proof of address, a retirement certificate for uniformed defense personnel, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with a member of Parliament or a PSU employee is required for grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the KVS employee is required for grandchildren of KVS employees, if applicable, a caste certificate and PwD certificates.

Furthermore, the declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from May 6 to May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30.

Meanwhile, the online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2022-23 was started through the official website on February 28, 2022. The last date to apply was originally fixed as March 21, 2022, which was however extended till April 11, 2022.

