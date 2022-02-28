New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission or KVS Admission 2022 for class 1st begins from today, February 28. Parents can fill out online registration forms on the official website of KVS at – kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission for class 1st will begin at 10 AM. The registration window for the same will stay open till March 21, 2022, at 7 PM.

Here are some of the things you must keep in mind before applying for KVS Admission 2022 for 1st grade:

1) A Child must be 6 years old as on March, 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1, as per Kendriya Vidyalaya admission guidelines.

2) Children born on April 1 will also be considered for admissions, Kendriya Vidyalaya admission guidelines adds.

3) Self-employed people, people in private jobs, and others are also eligible to register their wards for Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

4) However, admission to children of these groups will be granted in order of priority as per the KVS guidelines for admission.

5) If you have submitted multiple registration forms for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered.

Documents required to KVS class 1st registration:

Scanned photograph

Child’s birth certificate

Proof of residence

Government certificate for EWS

Category certificate if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable.

Certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees.

When will the admission list be released?

The first admission list for class 1st will be declared on March 25, 2022, second and third lists will be declared on April 1 and April 8, respectively. The last list will only be released if seats remain vacant.

KVS Admission 2022: Here's how to register?

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Then click on the login link.

Fill in the asked details.

Upload the required documents.

Click on the submit button and you will be done.

Take a printout of the registration confirmation for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha