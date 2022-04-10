New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, in a notice dated April 9, extended the registration date for KVS Class 1 Admission 2022. The last date to register for Class 1 admission has been extended to April 13 instead of April 11. The last date has been extended after Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to register for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023. The registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas was started on February 28. Parents of the eligible students are advised to apply online at the portal (kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in).

"Pursuant to the direction of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi dated March 16, 2022 and subsequent developments regarding the last date of Online registration has been further extended from April 11 to April 13 in respect of Fresh Admission in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for Academic Session 2022-23," stated the official notice.

Here's a look at how to apply for KVS Admissions 2022.

1. Go to the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Register”

3. Enter the name of the child, date of birth of the child, email ID, Mobile Number, and captcha code to register.

4. Once registered, fill the application form.

5. Upload the necessary details.

6. Review the form and then submit the form.

7. Download and take a printout of the form for future use.



List of documents required for KVS Admission 2022

A valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card

A valid email address

A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB)

A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB)

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application

PwD certificate, if applicable

Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees

Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable

A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees

Proof of Residence

