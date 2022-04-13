New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registrations for Class 1 admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS will end today, April 13, 2022. The KVS Class 1 Admission Registrations 2022 forms are available online and interested can hurry to enroll their kids for admissions in KVS. Parents can visit the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. to submit the application forms of their kids.

Parents must also note that KVS will consider only one form per child and hence they should not submit more. Earlier, the registration deadline for KVS Class 1 admission had been extended till April 13 after Delhi High Court ordered the same. The registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas was started on February 28.

Check the step-wise-step process of how to apply for KVS Admissions 2022.

1. Go to the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Register”

3. Enter the name of the child, date of birth of the child, email ID, Mobile Number, and captcha code to register.

4. Once registered, fill the application form.

5. Upload the necessary details.

6. Review the form and then submit the form.

7. Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

Parents must note that they should keep the child's photo, childbirth certificate, and proof of residence handy while filling out the application form. Also, this time the application process has two steps. First, parents will have to register on the official website. On successful registration, a unique login code will be assigned. The login code will be required to fill out the application form.

Meanwhile, “In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose,” KVS in the application guideline said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh