New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has released the dates for registration for admission in the academic year 2022-23. The registration window for class 1 will open on February 28, 2022, at 10:00 am and will continue till March 21. The registration for class 2 and above will take place from April 8, 2022, to April 16 till 4:00 pm. The form for registration for class 11 will be available on the official website of the school--kvsangathan.nic.in.

Parents must note, according to NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, the minimum age for admission in class 1 has been increased. Now the child's age to be enrolled in class 1 has to be 6 years. Earlier it was 5 years. The age of all categories of students for admission in KVS will be calculated up to March 31, 2022.

KVS Admission 2022: Complete Schedule

Online registration for 1st class- February 28, 2022 (from 10:00 AM)

Last date for online registration for class I - 21 March 2022 (up to 07:00 PM)

First list release date- 25 March 2022 (Friday)

Release of the second list - 1st April 2022 (Friday)

Date of release of the third list - April 8, 2022 (Friday). The third list will be released only if seats remain vacant.

KVS Admission 2022: Here's how to register?

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Then click on the login link.

Fill in the asked details.

Upload the required documents.

Click on the submit button and you will be done.

Take a printout of the registration confirmation for future reference.

