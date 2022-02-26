New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has released the dates for registration for admission in the academic year 2022-23. The registration window for class 1 will open on February 28, 2022, at 10:00 am and will continue till March 21. The registration for class 2 and above will take place from April 8, 2022, to April 16 till 4:00 pm. The form for registration for class 11 will be available on the official website of the school--kvsangathan.nic.in.

Parents must note, according to NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, the minimum age for admission in class 1 has been increased. Now the child's age to be enrolled in class 1 has to be 6 years. Earlier it was 5 years. The age of all categories of students for admission in KVS will be calculated up to March 31, 2022.

KVS Admission 2022: Complete Schedule

Online registration for 1st class- February 28, 2022 (from 10:00 AM)

Last date for online registration for class I - 21 March 2022 (up to 07:00 PM)

First list release date- 25 March 2022 (Friday)

Release of the second list - 1st April 2022 (Friday)

Date of release of the third list - April 8, 2022 (Friday). The third list will be released only if seats remain vacant.

KVS Admission 2022: Here's how to register?

  • Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • Then click on the login link.
  • Fill in the asked details.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Click on the submit button and you will be done.
  • Take a printout of the registration confirmation for future reference.

