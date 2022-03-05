New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) has decided to give admission to kids across the country who lost both their parents because of the COVID-19 pandemic under the PM Cares for Children Scheme.

Under the government's directions, all such kids would be admitted to different classes (from 1st to 12th) as per their age, and their admission would be more than the strength of the respective class. They will also be provided with education free of cost starting from Class 1 to 12 as the student will be exempt from paying tuition fees.

Furthermore, the admission of such students will be carried out under the Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN) category along with the recommendation of the district magistrate of the district in which the Kendriya Vidyala is located. A maximum of 10 students (two per class), can be selected by the DM.

This provision has been added to all 1200 schools in the country including the international branches in Tehran, Moscow, and Kathmandu.

KVS began its admission process on February 28 for Class 1. Registrations for Classes 2 to 10 will take place on April 8, 2022 and Class 11 registrations will take place within ten days after the Class 10 Board exam result is announced.

Meanwhile, the PM Cares fund was announced on May 29, 2021, to support children who had lost both parents or surviving parents or legal guardians, or adoptive parents due to the pandemic. Earlier in February, the Ministry of Women and Child Development told the Parliament on Wednesday that 3,855 children orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme till then. Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani said that of the total 6,624 applications received for support under the scheme, 3,855 have been approved.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha