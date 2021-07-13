The application process for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) fellowship 2021 has begin, staring July 12. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply are required to submit their applications by August 25.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The application process for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) fellowship 2021 run by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India through Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has begin, staring July 12. The KVPY fellowship offers an assistance of Rs 5000 to 7000 per month to promote research in various areas of Basic Science. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply are required to submit their applications by August 25. An Aptitude Test will be conducted for the selection of candidates for KVPY Fellowship 2021 which is scheduled for November 7.

Here's all you need to know about how to apply:

What is the application process and fees?

To apply for the KVPY Fellowship 2021 students are required to visit the official portal of KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Click on the fellowship link given on the homepage.

Read the instructions and register yourself.

Then login using the id password.

After filling the application form candidates are required to pay Rs 1250.

What is the eligibility?

According to the KVPY Fellowship Award 2021 notification, this award is given in three streams – Stream SA, Stream SX and Stream SB. The eligibility criteria is different for all three streams.

For Stream SA students who have enrolled in class 11 from Science stream during the current academic session 2021-22 belonging to a recognized board can apply for the fellowship. They should have 60 per cent marks in class 12th and enroll in basic science graduation course in the academic session 2023-24.

For Stream SX students who have enrolled in class 12th from Science stream during the current academic session 2021-22 from a recognized board can apply for the fellowship. They should also have 60 per cent marks in class 12th and enroll in basic science graduation course in the academic session 2023-24.

For Stream SB students who have enrolled in the first year of Basic Science Graduation during the academic session 2021-22 in a recognized University can apply for the fellowship. They should have minimum of 60 per cent marks in the first year.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha