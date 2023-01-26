KTET Result 2022: KTET Final Answer Key Released At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

KTET Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the final answer key for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test. The final answer key has been released for all four categories. Candidates can check the answer key at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 26 Jan 2023 02:02 PM IST
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Thursday released the final answer key for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test(KTET). The final answer key has been released for all four categories. KTET exams are conducted to seek jobs in teaching in any government or private school in Kerala. Aspirants can check the answer key at– pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier, Pareeksha Bhavan released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates against it till December 24. KTET results will be released soon on the official website. Candidates can use the answer key to calculate the probable scores. Candidates are advised to check regularly on the KTET website.

KTET Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ktet.kerala.gov.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “KTET FINAL ANSWER KEY OCT 2022”.

Step 3: Now, click on each of the category’s answer keys and download them.

Step 4: Go through the answer key.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.

