KSEEB 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: Karnataka board has decided to class 10 board exams in the third week of July amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Karnataka board has decided to conduct SSLC or class 10 board exams in the third week of July amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. However, the state government has cancelled the PUC-II or class 12 exam exams. The decision to hold class 10 exams has been made as these students did not appear for exams in class 9 (2020). This news was confirmed by state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

KSEEB SSLC Exam Pattern

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has changed the exam pattern. The exam will be conducted in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format.

KSEEB SSLC Exam Centre

This year over 8.75 lakh students will be appearing for class 10 exams 2021. To ensure social distancing during the exam, the state government has doubled the exam centres, that is, over 6000 centres have been allotted.

KSEEB PUC-II Exam 2021 Evaluation Criteria

The class 12 student's grade will be calculated based on their past year's performance, that is, class 11's grades. Also, those students who will not be satisfied with there will be allowed to appear for the exams whenever the situation gets better in the state.

"We will grade students of class 12 based on the performance in last year’s first-year pre-university exam. All students had written the class 11 exam, which was a district-level exam last year. If there are children who are unhappy with their grades, we will consider holding exams for them," said Suresh Kumar.

On Tuesday evening, PM Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Following this, CISCE and several state boards, including Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, among others, have also called off the exams. The evaluation criteria for CBSE and CISCE class 12 students will be announced after two weeks.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv