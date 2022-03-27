New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With a significant decline in Covid-19 cases across India, several schools have already reopened and are now conducting their examination processes in offline mode. While Madhya Pradesh and Bihar board has already conducted the exams for students of class 10, 12, states such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra have scheduled their exam dates in March.

Talking about states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh, they have already started the exams. Other states such as Karnataka and Gujarat are all set to conduct exams for students of classes 10 from tommorow (March 28).

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 (KSEEB)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct the exam for students of class 10 from tomorrow (March 28). The exam will begin from 10:30 am till 1:45 pm. The first language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, English, Sanskrit) exam will take place on Monday.

Talking about numbers, then 9 lakh students appear for the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year. Students can visit the official website for more information.

Gujarat Board Exam 2022 (GSHSEB)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the class 10 exams from March 28. The exams will end on April 12. The first language (Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia) exam will take place on Monday. It should be noted that students are advised to carry their admit card to the exam centres.

A week prior, the board has released the admit card for GSHSEB SSC, or Class 10, board exam.

Meanwhile, students of BSEB class 10 are eagerly waiting for their class 10 results. The Bihar board is likely to declare the class 10 results soon. Back on March 16, the Bihar board declared the results of the class 12 exams.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen