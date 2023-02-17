KPSC AE Admit Card 2023 Released For Assistant Engineer At kpsc.kar.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Friday released the admit card for KPSC AE recruitment for Assistant Engineer. Candidates can check the admit card at– kpsc.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment drive will fill up a total of 188 vacant posts of Assistant Engineers. The online registration started on February 28, 2022, and ended on March 30, 2022.

Candidates must note that they have to carry a printout of the admit card along with valid identity proof to the exam center. The details mentioned in the admit card must be accurate and must match the identity proof. candidates must carry a black ballpoint pen for writing the test. Applicants should reach the exam center at least an hour before the exam to avoid any rush.

Candidates have to check their admit card carefully and must make sure that does not have any mistakes or discrepancies in it. In case any detail is missing or there is any spelling error, the candidates must contact the authorities at the earliest.

KPSC AE Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link KPSC AE Hall Ticket 2023.

Step 3: Now candidates have to enter their Username/Registration Number and Password and click on submit.

Step 4: KPSC AE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference