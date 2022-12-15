Kota Students Suicide: How Rajasthan Govt Is Ensuring Stress-Free Environment In India's 'Coaching Hub' | All You Need To Know

People are in shock after three aspirants in Rajasthan’s Kota committed suicide within 12 hours. Kota is famous for producing IITians, doctors and engineers and has been in the news for the last few years because of the aspirants' suicides and the depression they suffer.

According to the media reports of the recent suicide of three students, the questions are being asked that who should be held responsible for these suicides? Were these students under depression due to the pressure of studies? Are their parents aware that they were not even going to their classes?

Concerning the situation, the government has asked all coaching institution operators to make the environment stress free and has started taking measures to help the students including police patrolling, and issuing helpline numbers for the students. Action will be taken against anti-social elements. The Kota police will contact the students by visiting the coaching institutes and hostels and will make efforts to solve students' problems.

The district collector on Wednesday held a meeting regarding compliance of the guidelines with all administrative officers, hostels and coaching institutes. Several crucial decisions were taken in the meeting. Administrative officers have been appointed for the inspection of coaching institutes. They have been asked to report every month to the district-level committee if any violations were found. It has been decided that not more than 100 students should be kept in any batch. Important phone numbers should be written outside the coaching institutes.

Further, also decided that counsellors should be appointed in the coaching institutes on the basis of merit list. Sports competitions should be organised every week which can help distress the student. At the time of admission in coaching classes, information should be given about the options in other fields apart from medical and engineering fields.

Weekly holidays in coaching institutes and tests on every second day should not be compulsory. In case of stress and absence of the students, information should be given to the nearby police station. A biometric attendance system should be compulsorily implemented in the coaching centers.