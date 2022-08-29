KMAT Answer Key 2022 Released At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Check

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the answer key for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 today, August 29, 2022. The answer key has been released on the official website--cee.kerala.gov.in and candidates who appeared for the exam can now download KMAT Session 2 answer key.

CEE has made the answer key available in an online mode in form of a pdf. It must be noted by the candidates that along with the answer key, CEE Kerala has also opened the objection window. Applicants can submit their objections if any on the KMAT answer key.

Candidates are also being informed that the last date to submit the objections on the KMAT answer key is September 2, 2022. After that candidates will not be allowed to raise any objections.

Students can go through the below-mentioned steps and download the answer key:

Kerala, KMAT Answer Key 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: In order to download the answer key, candidates need to visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations--cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the KMAT 2022 Session 2 tab and then click on the Answer Key tab given there.

Step 3: You will now see a new page appearing on your screen with the KMAT answer key pdf.

Step 4: Scroll through the answer key and check your KMAT answers.

Step 5: Download the answer key and you can also take a printout for future reference.

However, it must be noted by the candidates that the KMAT Answer Key 2022 is only provisional in nature and not the final answer key. The final answer key for the same will be released later and it will be based on the objections submitted on this key. Additionally, THE KMAT Results 2022 will also be prepared and released according to the final key. The KMAT 2022 session 2 exams were held on August 28, 2022, for everyone.