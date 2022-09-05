KMAT 2022 Session 2 Results Declared At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Check

Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has declared the results for KMAT 2022 on September 5, 2022. The results have been announced for the Session 2 MBA entrance exam and the candidates who appeared for the Kerala Management Admission Test can visit the official website--–cee.kerala.gov.in and check the same.

Notably, KMAT 2022 was held on August 28, 2022, for the candidates who want to apply for admission into the MBA Programme at various centres across the state. Earlier, on August 29, CEE Kerala had also released the provisional answer key and the candidates who appeared for the exam were allowed to submit their objections till September 2.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the below-mentioned steps in order to check their marks and scorecard for the KMAT 2022 Result for the Session 2 exam.

KMAT 2022 Result: How To Check Score?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams Kerala--cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the link for KMAT 2022 Candidate Portal – Session 2.

Step 3: You will now see a new page appearing on your screen. Click on the link for “Result”.

Step 4: Now, a PDF will open on your screen. Search for your name or roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF.

Note: Take a printout of the PDF for future reference.

According to the official notification issued, the candidates who secured 10 percent of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. Meanwhile, those belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories, need to score at least 7.5 per cent out of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks, in order to qualify for the exam.

KMAT 2022 session 2 exam was held on August 28 for admission to MBA programmes offered by universities and their affiliated colleges in the state of Kerala. The exam was conducted in online mode at various exam centres across the state. It was a three hours long MBA entrance exam and students had to answer a total of 180 questions. Students have been awarded 4 marks for each correct answer and one mark has been deducted for each wrong answer.

The KMAT 2022 results include the details of the candidates like name of candidates, roll number, application number, sectional marks, overall marks, and state-wide rank. The students whose name has been shortlisted will be called for further rounds of the admission process. A notification for the same will be issued on the official website. Hence, the students are advised to keep checking the website for any latest updates.