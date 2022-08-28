KMAT 2022: Session 2 Exam Begins Today; Check Guidelines Here

Kerela University is all set to conduct the Kerala Management Aptitude Test, KMAT, for Session 2 today (August 28). Students appearing for the exam are advised to carry their admit card to the examination centre.

Candidates should note that admit card is an important document, and without it, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall today. The education body released the admit card for the exam on August 21, 2022. On the other hand, KMAT session 1 came to an end in July.

Back on May 7, the education body conducted the exam, and the answer key for session 1 was released on May 9, 2022. The provisional answer key was released by the exam conducting body on May 21, 2022, and the Final Result was released on May 25, 2022.

If you are also appearing for the KMAT session 2 exams, then here's a list of dos and don'ts students are required to follow while appearing for the KMAT exams.

KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam: What's allowed what's not

1. The first and foremost is to carry admit card along with a valid photo ID at the examination hall.

2. No electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, or Bluetooth devices will be allowed inside the examination hall.

3. Candidates are allowed to carry their own water bottles and other stationery products inside the exam hall.

4. However, candidates should note that only water bottles are allowed inside the exam hall, and no other food items will be given permitted.

KMAT 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of several multiple-choice questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours, and a total of 180 questions will be given in the paper.

Meanwhile, talking about the registration for KMAT session 2, then the process started on July 22, 2022, and the last date to apply was on July 30, 2022. Further, the correction window for the exam was opened from August 17, 2022, to August 19, 2022.