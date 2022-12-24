In A First, Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University To Grant 60 Days Of Maternity Leave To Students

Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), a first has decided to grant maternity leave of 60 days to degree and postgraduate students of 18 years and above. The order has been passed on Friday in a bid so that female student can continue their studies without any interruptions.

The decision was approved by Pro Vice-Chancellor C T Aravinda Kumar in a Syndicate meeting, a release issued by the university said. It said that Syndicate approved the recommendations of a committee constituted by it to conduct a study on the issue.

According to the order issued, students can take maternity leave before or after the delivery and the same would be granted only for the first or second pregnancy and only once during the duration of a course. Also, the period of leave will include public and ordinary holidays and no other leave can be clubbed with it, the release said. Leave of 14 days will be granted in cases of abortion, tubectomy etc, it said.

To ensure that the studies of the students are not affected due to pregnancy, those taking maternity leave during a semester will be allowed to register for exams of that semester but can write it as a supplementary along with regular students in the next semester.

The notice by the university further said that they will not lose a semester as after their maternity leave is over they can continue their studies in the current semester with their own batch.

Meanwhile, if the students on maternity leave have practical, lab and viva examinations, the head of the institution or department should make necessary arrangements for this, the Syndicate decided.

For availing maternity leave, a medical certificate of a registered doctor has to be provided along with the application three days before the commencement of the leave, the release said.