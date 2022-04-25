New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, Kerala TET 2022 admit cards today (April 25). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can easily check and download the admit card from the official website -- ktet.kerala.gov.in

According to the official notice issued by the education board, the admit card will be released today (April 25).

“Candidates who are eligible for Kerala TET 2022 as per the notification criteria can download the hall ticket from the examination website from April 25, 2022,” stated the official notice.

If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Kerala TET 2022 - How to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads “KTET 2022 Admit Card” -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to log in using their Kerala TET 2022 application number and ID

Step 4: Check all details mentioned in the hall ticket

Step 5: Now, students can download their Kerala TET 2022 hall ticket

NOTE: Take a printout for future use.

Candidates must note that they should carry their Kerala TET admit cards with them to their respective examination centres. Students will get the details of their examination centre on the hall tickets.

Kerala TET 2022 exam will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022. Students will appear for the exam as per the category they have applied for.

The education body began the registration process for the exam back on February 09, 2022. Students will appear for the exam in four categories - Category 1 for Lower Primary classes, Category 2 for Upper Primary classes, Category 3 for High School classes, and Category 4 for Language Teachers.

