New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test, Kerala TET 2022 Exam dates. As per the released schedule, the exam will take place in the month of May. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the schedule on the official website -ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The education body has scheduled the Kerala TET 2022 Exam for May 4 and 5, 2022. While the candidates of category 1 and 2 will appear for the exam on May 4, categories 3 and 4 will be conducted on May 5, 2022.

It should be noted that the Kerala TET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts -- morning and afternoon. The timings of the exams are as follows. While the morning shift will take place from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, the evening shift exams will be held from 1:30 PM to 4 PM.

Apart from that, candidates should also note that Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit cards for Kerala TET 2022 exam on April 25, 2022. Once the admit cards are released students can easily download them.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads Kerala TET 2022 admit card -- click on that

Step 3:Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Once done, the admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

NOTE: Download and keep a printout of it for future use.

The registration process for Kerala TET 2022 began on February 9, 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the exam will appear in four categories.

Category 1 for Lower Primary classes, Category 2 for Upper Primary classes, Category 3 for High School classes, and Category 4 for Language Teachers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen