Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 Released; Here's How To Check

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations announced the Revaluation result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams on Monday. To check the revaluation result, students can check the official website of the education board, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. This year, Kerala Board SSLC Result was declared on June 15 and the deadline of June 21 was given to students to apply for the revaluation process.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result: How to check the result

Step 1: Students who applied for the revaluation process, should visit the official website – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find a link to ‘SSLC Revaluation’ on the homepage. Click on that.

Step 3: You will be required to enter the required details, including your Register Number and date of birth. Then click on 'view result'.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Students will be notified officially if there will be any change in the result after paying the revaluation fee.

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th result was declared on June 15. The result was announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty at a press conference. The pass percentage in the Kerala Class 10th exam 2021 was 99.26 per cent and a total of 4.23 lakh (4,23,303) students passed in the SSLC. This year, the girls performed better in the exam than the boys.

The Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students were held in March and April all across the state. The exam was conducted from March 31, 2022, to April 29, 2022. According to the Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, 44,363 students got an A-plus grade in all subjects in 2022. In 2021, the Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 14. Moreover, the passing percentage in the Kerala Boards 2021 was 99.47 per cent.