The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the release date for SSLC Result 2022. Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be released for Class 10 Students on in just a few days, the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty said. He said that the Kerala SSLC Result will be announced on June 10, 2022. Students must note that the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be announced around 9 am.

The dates have been confirmed by the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty. Once the result is released, students can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 on the official website--keralaresults.nic.in. The results would also be made available for students to check on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in which is the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 can be viewed by students with their admit cards ready, as they will need their exam roll number and other information in the admit cards.

Here’s how check Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or the board at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. or keralaresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login to your account and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on download and take a printout of the Kerala SSLC Result for class 10 for future use.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students in the months of March and April all across the state. The exam began on March 31, 2022, and concluded on April 29, 2022.

For more details and the latest updates on Kerala SSLC results students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website or here.

